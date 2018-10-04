Braxton Family Values Exclusive: Evelyn Checks Tamar For Flipping Out On Iyanla Vanzant [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
“Braxton Family Values” Airs Thursday Nights On WeTV
Mama bear Evelyn Braxton steps in to stop daughter Tamar’s hissy fit with Iyanla Vanzant in the season finale of “Braxton Family Values.” Evelyn is forced to intervene when Tamar flips out on Iyanla Vanzant during a family therapy intervention.
“We will respect her!” Evelyn tells a stony-faced Tamar.
“She’s frustrated from a lot of things,” Evelyn tells Iyanla. “There’s a lot of things going on. And that’s why we’re here.”
Check out the clip above.
