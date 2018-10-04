Ooouuu: Young MA Got Fresh In Fashion Nova Men & Blew Panny Drawls To Strappereens

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Young MA’s Fashion Nova ‘Fit Drives The Ladies Crazy

Her Royal Strapness Young MA has Bi-Curious Twitter in a frenzy after posting herself in a fresh Fashion Nova Men ‘fit. Yes, you read that right, and yes, Fashion Nova Men has some fly pieces that pop on the alluring rapper who appears to be on her way back to Rap stardom.

Peep the hilarious thirst wave over Young MA in Fashion Nova Men on the flip. (Warning: This post contains strong language)

