Republicans Are Trash: Brett Kavanaugh’s SCOTUS Nomination Will Be Voted On By Callous Conservatives After FBI “Investigation”

Brett Kavanugh’s Supreme Court Nomination To Be Voted On Tomorrow

Brett Kavanaugh will get the opportunity to move on to the next step in his Supreme Court confirmation process tomorrow when the Senate votes on his nomination.

"There will be a cloture vote tomorrow," @BresPolitico says. It's unclear at what time, he adds, but from that point, the Senate will have 30 hours to vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation. — On Point – NPR (@OnPointRadio) October 4, 2018

According to CNN, senator have begun to review the FBI’s supplemental background check after what has reportedly been a handcuffed 5-day “investigation”. Although Donald Trump has said publicly that the FBI was allowed to interview whoever they want, in real life the feds were not authorized to interview Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Brett Kavanaugh, or any of the witnesses who have given testimonies or public statements about the alleged rape attempt in question.

Last night, the White House released a statement claiming the FBI shows zero corroboration or additional evidence of Kavanaugh’s guilt. Senators are reviewing the FBI report at this very minute and we’ll see if they come to that same conclusion.

There will no doubt be a large gathering of protesters who take the streets of the nation’s capitol throughout the weekend. ESPECIALLY if the two Republican women Senator, Susan Collins and Lisa Merkowski, can’t find it in their hearts to believe Dr. Ford and vote “no” on Brett Kavanaugh.

This could get uglier than it’s already been. Buckle up.