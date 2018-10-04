SMH: 28-Year-Old Man Fatally Shoots 17-Year-Old Ex-Girlfriend In Head, Because They Broke Up

This is devastating.

Ohio Man Shoots His Teenage Girlfriend In The Head

The death of LaShonda Childs, 17, has rocked her friends and family in Dayton, Ohio. The teen died from a gunshot wound to the head and police say her 28-year-old boyfriend is responsible. Especially hurt is her mother, who learned her daughter died after LaShonda confided in her about an abusive older boyfriend. “It’s very devastating,” Nina Childs, LaShonda’s mother, said to WHIO. “It’s something that will be devastating for the rest of my life.”

Reportedly, Trendell Goodwin and LaShonda started dating last September, according to her mother Nina. Shortly after, LaShonda realized Goodwin was not 20, as he initially told her, and Goodwin started showing concerning behavior. Nina Childs says Goodwin bit her daughter in an altercation “drawing blood”. She also described him as an “aggravating’ stalker who called her daughter up to 70 times daily.

Nina also says her daughter told her Goodwin once held a gun to her back while walkin home. Before she was killed, LaShonda actually filed a restraining order against her ex, that was never served because he “kept avoiding it.”

So sad. There is still evidence of LaShonda’s frustrations to escape her exes controlling behavior on her facebook. She posted this message about her abusive experience before she died.

According to reports, LaShonda’s ex-boyfriend, 28-year-old Trendell Goodwin, was arrested Tuesday evening and charged with felonious assault.