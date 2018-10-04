Veteran Police Officer Terrence Carraway Shot Dead, 7 Others Injured In Fatal South Carolina Shooting

South Carolina Police Officer Shot Dead While Issuing A Warrant

On Thursday, a fatal South Carolina shooting left one officer, Terrence Carraway, dead and seven other policemen shot after a man opened fire from inside his home on deputies who came to serve a search warrant.

Authorities say that the shooting continued for hours as the man barricaded himself inside with children, firing from a distance at officers who came to help. CBS News reports:

The slain officer, Terrence Carraway, 52, of Darlington, had just been honored for his 30 years of service with the Florence Police Department. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud reports that Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler was unable to fight back tears describing Carraway. Heidler called him and the rest of the wounded officers “family.” “I want you to pray for the family who lost the bravest police officer I have ever known,” Heidler said.

Authorities identified the shooter as Frederick Hopkins, 74, a disabled Vietnam veteran and disbarred lawyer who has faced several charges in recent years, starting with a 2014 count of disorderly conduct. He has since been detained.