Woman Claims Atlanta Chick-fil-A Served Her Cleaning Solution Instead Of Coffee

Woman Claims She Was Served Cleaning Solution At Chick-fil-A

An Atlanta woman is claiming that she suffered severe intestinal issues after she was served cleaning solution instead of coffee. According to a lawsuit filed in Fulton County State Court a customer was served the contaminated drink at a Stockbridge location in March.

The woman in question alleges that an employee poured the customer’s refill from a pitcher that was filled with cleaning solution.

“It didn’t take long for our client to realize something was wrong with the coffee and she quickly informed the Chick-fil-A employees,” Peavy Law paralegal Corinne Anderson said. “Not long after unknowingly ingesting the cleaning solution (Urnex/TABZ), she started having intestinal issues and discomfort in her throat, and started seeing gastroenterologists.”

The plaintiff wants her more than $3,890 medical bills paid. The lawsuit also alleges that Chick-fil-A “has admitted an employee gave the Plaintiff a drink that was contaminated with cleaning solution.”