Will You Be Watching??? ‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Trailer [Video]

“Daredevil” Season 3 Trailer

Marvel is releasing the new trailer for their hit Netflix show. “Daredevil” returns to the streaming service October 19.

In the new trailer, viewers see a familiar face, Fisk, who’s seemingly framing Matt Murdock by having an imposter don his signature red costume.

https://twitter.com/Marvel/status/1047864134799306752/video/1

Will YOU be watching???

