In WTF News: Pooch Hall Popped For DUI, Letting 2-Year-Old Drive

Really, Derwin?

Pooch Hall Popped For DUI and Child Endangerment

According to a TMZ report, “Ray Donovan” actor Pooch Hall is in jail over some serious allegations.

Reportedly, Hall was arrested Wednesday night for DUI and felony child endangerment, after allegedly letting his 2-year-old son drive because he was too wasted to steer. Cops say his blood alcohol level was .25 — more than 3 times the legal limit. Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that the actor was driving in Burbank at around 7:30 PM when witnesses called 911 after seeing the toddler in his lap holding the steering wheel.

Witnesses said they actually watched Pooch in the car with the toddler when the vehicle veered off and smash into a parked car. Thankfully, there were no injuries. The eyewitness says he looked in the window and a car seat was “laying among the junk in the back seat”, not strapped down. Yikes!

Currently, Hall is in jail, where he remains on $100,000 bail.