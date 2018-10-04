Florida Man Gets T-t-t-tased After Recklessly Driving A Stolen Tractor Trailer [Video]

Florida man Charles Nicholas McNeil must’ve thought he was ’bout that life when he tried to fight a police officer who pulled him over for his erratic driving.

After police stopped and questioned him, the 28-year old gave them a false name and was found in possession of a knife and a prescription medication bottle containing pills. NBC 2 News reports:

The man tried to take off when the officer attempted to arrest him. The two men scuffled and the officer used a Taser on McNeil. The man hit his head on the ground and lost consciousness. Emergency crews treated McNeil.

Charles McNeil, who reportedly stole the tractor from a 71-year-old man, has been booked on charges of grand theft and battery.