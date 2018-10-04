Baby Bumpin’ Besties? Kenya Moore Says She’s ‘Grown’ After RHOA Reuniting With Porsha Williams

- By Bossip Staff
Prince Williams/WireImage

Kenya Moore Speaks On Reuniting With Porsha Williams

A Kenya Moore and Porsha Williams reunion; WHO SAID DAT?! We said dat after seeing pics of Porsha and Kenya at the “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” premiere.

As previously reported the two ladies were both in the building at Atlanta’s Tongue & Groove nightclub where they coincidentally rocked black and cutely cradled their baby bumps.

Prince Williams/WireImage

They also posed for a pic with Cynthia Bailey…

Prince Williams/WireImage

and Kenya told fans that she’s grown in her relationship with Porsha.

“#Hotmamas #babybump #growth #happiness #love #guhhatl @wetv,” she captioned a pic with her former castmate.

Wouldn’t you have LOVED to see these two on RHOA pregnant at the exact same time?!?!

 

Prince Williams/WireImage

SIGH.

More Kenya and Porsha on the flip.

Porsha also showed off her engagement ring.

Prince Williams/WireImage

Prince Williams/WireImage

Prince Williams/WireImage

Prince Williams/WireImage

