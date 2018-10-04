New Music: J.I.D Premieres “Working Out” On A COLORS SHOW [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
J.I.D “Working Out” On A COLOR SHOW
If you haven’t heard of J.I.D then you’re missing out on some of the greatest rapping of this new generation.
The East Atlanta rapper is preparing to release his second album DiCaprio2 very soon and he recently collaborated with COLORS to give us another taste of what will be on the album via a song called “Working Out”
Check it out in the video below.
Thoughts? Hate it or love it?
