In The Creep Of The Night: Pervy Policeman Popped Snappin’ Pics Of Woman’s Perky Posterior At Drake Concert

Houston Cop Caught Taking Pic Of Woman’s Butt At Drake Concert

What part of “serve and protect” is THIS?!

According to TMZ, a Houston police officer is in hot water after he was caught taking a perverted picture of a woman’s butt during the Drake and Migos concert.

Houston, Texas Police officer at the center of an internal investigation after video surfaced on social media of him allegedly taking pictures of a woman's backside – KTRK pic.twitter.com/lTu6K3m7Dq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 4, 2018

The peeping policeman has gone viral after a concertgoer recorded him taking a zoomed-in photograph of a woman wearing a tight striped dress while Migos peformed “Slippery” in the background.

The Houston Police Department has been notified and have launched an internal investigation into the officer.

“The actions depicted on the video are not consistent with the expectations we have for our personnel.”

And some of y’all who aren’t that smart wonder why women don’t run to the cops after they’ve been sexually assaulted…

Peep the video on the next page.