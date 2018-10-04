Jay Rock & Jeremih Come Together For The Karena Evans-Directed Visual For “Tap Out” [Video]

Jay Rock Releases “Tap Out” Video With Help From Jeremih

Jay Rock just dropped his new video for “Tap Out” featuring Jeremih, the latest track off this summer’s highly-anticipated album Redemption.

The video was directed by Karena Evans and features the two artists performing in a futuristic LED landscape, driving around town, and cooling on the beach with ladies all around them along for the ride.

This video is just as addictive to watch as the song is to listen to, check it out for yourself below.

