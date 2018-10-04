NeNe Leakes Speaks On RHOA Season 11

NeNe Leakes is the latest celeb to stop by Bossip on WE tv and she’s speaking on her cast mates. The “very rich b***” told the hosts that she’s ecstatic about her friend Porsha Williams’ pregnancy.

She also denied rumors that she’s like Andy Cohen behind the scenes and fires and hires the cast and let the cast know that she’ll probably be invited to Kenya Moore’s baby shower—–MAYBE.

See more NeNe tonight at 10/9 c on WE tv–but until then hit the flip for more clips.