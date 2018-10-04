The View: R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Exposes Pain And Abuse She’s Suffered At His Hands [Video]

Andrea Kelly Details Years Of Abuse At R. Kelly’s Hand

R. Kelly‘s ex-wife, Andrea, appeared on The View today to tell her truth about the abuse she suffered for years during her marriage to the singer.

If he did this to her, imagine what he’s doing to the girls that he’s allegedly keeping hostage in his home.

F*** R. Kelly and f*** you if you still capin’ for his sick azz.

On the flip side, Andrea talks about the infamous video of R. Kelly allegedly doing gross sex acts to a young girl.