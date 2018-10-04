Are You Feeling It? Kevin Hart Helps An Ailing Bryan Cranstson In Upcoming Flick, “The Upside” [Video]

In what appears to be a re-imagining of the French film, “The Intouchables,” Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston (of ‘Breaking Bad’ fame) team up for this unlikely buddy comedy.

Kevin’s character serves as the live-in caregiver of a wealthy quadriplegic, and the two form an unexpected bond as they travel nearly everywhere together.

What do you think? Does Kevin’s new flick look like one you’ll be checking out within the next few months?

