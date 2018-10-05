Geriatric Mayo Cake Bette Midler Said Women Are The N-Words Of The World And Got Dragged Back To Hocus Pocus

Bette Midler Gets Dragged

It’s October, which means it’s a chance for us to remember Bette Midler ever lived because there are reruns of “Hocus Pocus” all over TV. Well, Bette tried to get deep on us with a handful of tweets she had to go ahead and delete. Here’s what she said:

“‘Women are the N-Word of the world,'” raped, beaten, enslaved, married off, worked like dumb animals; denied education and inheritance; enduring the pain and danger of child birth and life in SILENCE for THOUSANDS of years They are the most disrespected creatures on earth.”

She followed it up with another since-deleted tweet:

“‘I gather I have offended many by my tweet. ‘Women are the…etc’ is a quote by Yoko Ono from 1972, which I never forgot. It rang true then, and it rings true today, whether you like it or not. This is not about race, this is about the status of women; THEIR HISTORY”

Then came the apology:

“The too brief investigation of allegations against Kavanaugh infuriated me. Angrily I tweeted w/o thinking my choice of words would be enraging to black women who doubly suffer, both by being women and by being black. I am an ally and stand with you; always have. And I apologize.”

Yeah go ahead and send this to Bette Midler. pic.twitter.com/zk8oouUsUY — LoveYourself (@ScottieBeam) October 5, 2018

Want a Snapple fact? Yoko Ono STOLE that quote from Zora Neale Hurston and DELETED the fact that Zora was talking about BLACK women. Please, white women. Seek help. It’s too late for Bette because she got DRAGGEDDDDDDDD for it. Deservedly so. Take a look…