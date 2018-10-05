K. Michelle Curses Persistent Peddler Off Her Porch After Getting Fed Up With Her Solicitation Efforts [Video]

K. Michelle is clearly fed all the way up with solicitors hitting her doorbell day in and day out.

The songstress recently posted a clip of a moment when she had to regulate on a young lady — who apparently likes to try the bell a few times before struggle twerking into the security camera — via her RING security system.

This thing is clearly all the rage with celebs who have often unattended homes they need to keep an eye on. If you’ll recall, Shaunie O’Neal had to regulate on some robbers with her own RING system a few months back.

Thankfully for K. Michelle, this situation wasn’t quite so serious…she just had to strike the fear of God into a young woman who was getting on her nerves. And boy, did she rattle her.

I don’t know who this lady is that keeps ringing my door bell everyday! We don’t want none of what you selling. I had to be the voice of reason. She didn’t know I could speak to her wherever i’m at from my phone. I don’t play about privacy at my house. Don’t disrespect my house little bo peep! Don’t come back either! 😂😂😂 #FAB Thank God for the RING security doorbell! I know when there is any motion on my property. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I’m not mad though I was playing wit her. I was in tears laughing!!! She didn’t know where that voice was coming from!

Welp, K. Michelle might have been playing but we doubt she’ll be making that round in her little golf cart again…

Paras Griffin/Getty Images/Instagram