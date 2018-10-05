Seven Days Of Fail: BOSSIP Presents The 10 Biggest Losers Of The Week Vol. 8

1 of 11 ❯ ❮

Losers Of The Week Vol. 8 It’s time to close out month two of the biggest losers! No, this isn’t a weight loss show. This is about people who have had horrible weeks. Sometimes it’s their faults. Sometimes it’s not. But, hey, they’re still losers for the week. But, remember: every week is a chance to do better next week. This goes out to Cardi, Kanye and everyone else. Come through better next week. We believe in you! 😉

10. Brooke Valentine – The whole LHHH fan base turned its back on her for her shady shenanigans, as this is yet another roller coaster season for the bottle-breaker.

9. Herb from BlackInkCrew – He got straight up beat down on #BIC this week, taking one of the worst whoopings in reality show history. Can’t wait to see more of it.

8. Tyson Beckford – We get it. He hates Kim Kardashian. However, he lost the entire crowd when he tried to make lewd emojis of her selfie.

7. America – The president makes fun of rape survivors. An alleged rapist is going to the Supreme Court (again).

6. Cardi B – She had to turn herself into the NYPD this week for sending goons to fight skrippers. She’s too famous for that! At least she looked fly.

5. Lindsay Lohan – She got knocked TF out for following a woman and trying to steal her whole a$$ children. What the hell?

4. Bette Midler – She tweeted out that women are the N-words of society like she was being profound but she was just being a trash white feminist and got dragged for it.

3. Remy Ma – She actually fixed her mouth to defend Bill Cosby on SOTC and we really can’t be more disgusted. We really expected more from Remy Ma.

2. Kanye West – He had his horrible SNL performance, his rant, and his tweet that he thought was woke but was actually about bringing back slavery. Please, get help.