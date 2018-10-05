When They Gonna Make That Lambo Truck?! Cardi B Gets A Very Expensive Surprise From Offset

Cardi B Gifted A Lamborghini Urus SUV By Offset

Cardi B is off of pregnancy leave and she’s working hard as ever. Clearly it hasn’t been easy for her to get back into the field after giving birth to baby Kulture, but her hard work isn’t going unnoticed back at home.

Belcalis took to Instagram to share a story with a very happy ending…

That’s some sweet Black love right there, the Lamborghini Urus start at $200,000.

There’s a lot of rappers who have been talking about his car in their raps for years, Cardi is the first one we’ve seen with it in real life. Hopefully this is a genuine show of love and not Offset getting ahead of some foolishness.