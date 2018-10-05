The Cost Of Parenting: Toddler Shreds $1000 In Cash While Parents Search For It [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Baby Shreds Money, Leaving Mother in Tears
What would you do if this was your kid? A father, Ben Belnap, says he had $1,000 in an envelope intended to use to pay his parents back for getting him season tickets to watch Utah Utes football. When the envelope disappeared, Ben’s wife discovered that his toddler, Leo, had been busy with the shredder. When she peered inside, the mom discovered the whole grand was shredded into smithereens, leaving her crying.
Apparently, the parents aren’t TOTALLY out of luck. Press play.
