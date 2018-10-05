Young & Messy: Emily B’s Daughter Accused Of Being G-Herbo’s Side Chick, After Baby Mama Blasts Their Split
Did G Herbo Leave BM Ariana Fletcher For Taina Williams?
Things are a wrap between Chicago rapper G Herbo, 22, and the mother of his precious baby boy, Ariana Fletcher. Their drill love came to an end just recently, and Ari decided to announce it on social media — but did her series of posts reveal Herbo was cheating with Fabolous’ 20-year-old step-daughter?
Ariana initially posted and deleted this message (you can see it here) to IG:
“I’m single. I’m only addressing this because you weak a** hoes f*cking folks and I’m not gonna like its embarrassing because ya’ll so weak so I don’t want ya’ll thinking ya’ll f*cking my ni**a. F*ck at your own risk.
Soon after, this went up. Fans say Ariana caught a screenshot of G-Herbo on facetime, while his friend was recording…
Ariana left the caption “wrap it up sis”, as a warning to the mysterious young lady, but fans seem to think this is Taina Williams, daughter to Emily B. They are flooding the poor girl’s comments with threats for “breaking up” a family. G Herbo even jumped in to comment. Hit the flip to find out what happened…
Fans of Ariana and G Herbo’s former love fest are FRYING Taina under her latest photo. They wrote things like “Oh you HOE, HOE !”, SMH.
G Herbo himself jumped in to clarify in her comments that he’s 100% single. Do you think he’s confirming the rumors? He wrote:
“Lol Ya’ll bugging out, I been single b4 ya’ll even knew what was going on ya’ll gotta stop this internet sh*t it’s frying yall brain.”
Hmm, G Herbo didn’t confirm or deny anything. He just let everyone know he’s single. Do you think he and Taina are living in the fast lane???
