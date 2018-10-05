Get Well Soon: NeNe Leakes Gives An Update On Gregg’s Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes Speaks On Gregg Leakes’ Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes was a guest on Bossip on WE tv this week and she opened up to the cast about her husband’s cancer battle.

NeNe told the crew that Gregg recently underwent surgery and is still following a dramatic lifestyle change that includes a vegan diet. As for her, she’s eating more healthy too and is now a pescatarian.

“The big C came into our lives, cancer and it really just changed our entire lives,” said NeNe. It’s been a tough experience.”

We’re so glad to hear that Gregg’s doing well!

NeNe’s for sure going to let viewers in on his condition when “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” returns Sunday, November 4 at 8/7c.