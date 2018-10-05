Go See It: Amandla Stenberg, Common And More Attend “The Hate You Give” Special Screening

The Hate U Give Hosts Special Screening In NYC

The cast of ‘The Hate U Give’ are currently traversing the country holding screenings of the powerful film, based on the Angie Thomas YA bestseller of the same name. The talented group, which includes director George Tillman Jr., actors Amandla Stenberg, Common, Algee Smith, Russell Hornsby and Lamar Johnson were in New York Thursday night for a showing at Paris Theatre.

Actor Jeffrey Wright came to the screening along with his daughter Juno. The film is really vital and we encourage people to bring their kids and talk to them about the issues raised. If you haven’t read the book, the drama centers on Starr Carter, played by Amandla — who is the only eyewitness of a police officer shooting and killing her childhood best friend Khalil, played by Algee Smith. It’s definitely a powerful film and some amazing performances were delivered — especially by Amandla and Russell Hornsby (who played her dad Maverick).

Check out more photos from the screening below: