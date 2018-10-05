Lauryn Hill’s Relative Found Guilty Of Swindling Her Out Of $65K (Exclusive)

Gerald Hill Ordered To Pay Famous Cousin Back

Lauryn Hill has endured major financial setbacks in 2018 – including foreclosure and a recent lawsuit from American Express over a nearly $375,000 credit card bill.

But the troubled singer got some good news recently after she sued a relative for stealing $65,000 from her.

Last week a judge found Hill’s cousin Gerald Hill guilty of screwing her out of a $65,000 loan that he promised to pay back but never did, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

The judge found Gerald Hill guilty by default and ordered to pay the former “Fugees” singer $65,000 back as well as interest and money damages for the losses she said she suffered by her relative allegedly leaving her high and dry, according to court docs.

Hill sued her cousin Gerald Hill for breach of contract back in June 2018 after she said she agreed to loan her cousin the money last year with the condition that he wouldn’t have to pay interest o the loan if he paid her within three months. Hill said Gerald Hill OK’d their deal and even signed a contract that spelled everything out.

The “Killing Me Softly” singer said in court papers that Gerald Hill had no intention of ever paying her back and effectively finessed her into loaning him the money, her complaint states.

Gerald Hill never responded to his cousin’s complaint in court, prompting a judge to rule in favor of the veteran artist.

Hill’s lawyer declined to comment on the case.