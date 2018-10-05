Boi If You Don’t! Orrin ‘Odious Old Head’ Hatch Tells Sexual Assault Victims To ‘Grow Up’ [Video]

After a press conference on Thursday, regarding Brett Kavanaugh‘s nomination to the Supreme Court, sexual assault victims showed up in droves to protest the judge’s nomination and to convince people like Senator Orrin Hatch not to vote for Kavanaugh.

But the 84-year old Republican wasn’t having it. One woman yelled as he entered the elevator, “Why aren’t you brave enough to talk to us and exchange it with us?” — to which Hatch responded (while waving her off),

When you grow up I’ll be glad to.

According to the Daily Mail, two aides tried to block the group from reaching Hatch as they were furious with his response. Meanwhile he proceeded to get on the elevator and gave the women a yapping hand motion, dismissing their concerns.

Who really needs to grow up? SMH