Nipsey Hussle Is Joined By Lauren London, Belly & Dom Kennedy For “Double Up” [Video]

Nipsey Hussle, Dom Kennedy, & Belly Link For “Double Up” Video

Even though Nipsey Hussle’s long-awaited album Victory Lap was released at the beginning of this year, the rapper continues to reveal more visual content from his beloved project.

On Thursday, the Crenshaw native premiered his music video for “Double Up,” which stars his girlfriend, Lauren London, actor Jackie Long, along with the song’s features Dom Kennedy and Belly.

Directed by Sergio, the 11-minute visual begins in 2007, with Hussle and London portrayed as a team of drug-dealers who joined forces to make what looks like a crazy amount of cash. After Nipsey ends up teaching London everything about the game, he asks her to make a drop-off to a client. As she drives to her destination, she sees a police car tailing her and gets rightfully paranoid. Even though the cop doesn’t stop her, Lauren is visibly shaken by the incident and ends up quitting the drug game immediately without informing Mr. Hussle.

Now, the video flashes forward to 10 years later, where London is married to a clean cut business man played by Jackie Long. Unfortunately for the couple, they are forced to sell their luxurious mansion–but as it turns out, Nipsey is the one who’s interested in taking it off of their hands. The rapper arrives to the house and after being greeted by Long, London ends up giving her a former love interest a tour of the place. Nipsey agrees to purchase the house and later invites London and her husband to come over to his housewarming party.

London does end up making an appearance at the party, but without her husband. She ends up spending time with Nipsey, walking romantically along the beach while the party is roaring nearby. Though is does seem as if Lauren appears open to the idea of rekindling her love affair with Nipsey, her former love interest surprises her at the end of the video by revealing that he also has a new partner in his life–which doesn’t go over to well with London.

Catch the video for “Double Up” below.