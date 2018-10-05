‘Ready To Love’: Watch The Trailer For Will Packer’s Black Atlanta Dating Show [Video]

“Ready To Love” Trailer

OWN has released the official trailer for a new black dating show set in Atlanta.

The show titled “Ready to Love” is the brainchild of Will Packer and is hosted by Thomas “Nephew Tommy” Miles. It follows “sexy and successful” Atlanta singles in their 30s and 40s who are each looking for lasting love and an authentic relationship.

“Ready To Love” is set for a two-night premiere on OWN Tuesday, October 23 (10-11 p.m. ET/PT) and Saturday, October 27 (10-11 p.m. ET/PT) and will air Saturdays at 10 p.m. for the remainder of its series run.

Watch the trailer below: