The Breakfast Club: Pleasure P Let’s It All Hang Out About Pretty Ricky Breakup, Child Molester Rumors, LHH Miami [Video]

Pleasure P Interview On The Breakfast Club

Pleasure P sat down The World’s Most Dangerous Morning Show, The Breakfast Club, to talk about all the drama and struggles that he’s faced over the past few years.

P details the disbandment of Pretty Ricky, how he believes THEY were the ones to leak the rumor that he is a child molester and also his role on Love & Hip-Hop Miami.

Seems like P was keeping it 100, but there is definitely more sides to this story…