“Nicki Stopped My Bag!” Onika Pokes Fun At Rumors She Stopped Belcalis Bags With PETTY AF Merch Line

Nicki Minaj Turns ‘Nicki Stopped My Bag’ Into Merchandise

Nicki Minaj is turning controversy into coins with her new merchandise line…

The “Queen” rapper just posted up new items on nickiminajqueen.com, around the theme that she “stopped” bags. This seems to be a direct response to allegations that she hates on female rappers, stopping them from making money.

Among other, Cardi B recently accused Nicki of stopping her bags in a post, addressing her Tazmanian-devil style attack on Onika during fashion week. Cardi B wrote: “I’ve let a lot of sh*t slide. I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bag, f*ck up the way I eat! YOu’ve threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me, you’ll stop f*cking with them!!”

Tiffany Foxx, another rapper, also accused Nicki of drinking similar haterade in an interview, and so had Remy Ma. Recently, the hashtag #NickiStoppedMyBag took over Twitter, addressing the issue.

Nicki’s new line includes a QSA (Queen Security Administration) style coach jacket in two colors, bookbags, and t-shirts. Are you feeling it?

Cardi B is somewhere off enjoying her new expenisve car, do you think she will like the new Queen merchandise? The fans sure are. HIt the flip to see what they’re saying.