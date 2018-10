Mommy To Be Banger: Remy Ma Flaunts Her Protruding Papoose Pooch

Remy Ma Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Remy Ma is giving fans a good look at her Papoose pooch. The rapper who’s seven months pregnant recently posted a picture of her burgeoning bump in a Fashion Nova one-piece.

Remy’s currently promoting her new VH1 show “Meet The Mackies” that features her family with Papoose and airs Mondays at 9 on VH1.

Will YOU be watching???