‘GTFO My Porch!’ Watch Lala Milan Hilariously Parody K. Michelle’s Viral Video
Remember that viral video of K. Michelle hilariously booting a twerking teen off her porch that’s racked up 2 MILLION VIEWS?
I don’t know who this lady is that keeps ringing my door bell everyday! We don’t want none of what you selling. I had to be the voice of reason. She didn’t know I could speak to her wherever i’m at from my phone. I don’t play about privacy at my house. Don’t disrespect my house little bo peep! Don’t come back either! 😂😂😂 #FAB Thank God for the RING security doorbell! I know when there is any motion on my property. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 I’m not mad though I was playing wit her. I was in tears laughing!!! She didn’t know where that voice was coming from!
Well, comedian/actress LaLa Milan has parodied the clip and the results are hilarious.
In addition to racking up likes and laughs on social media, Lala has been added to the cast of BET’s “Boomerang” sequel. Lala will play the character “Tia”, a classically trained dancer who’s “charismatic and wildly unique.”
Congrats to this star on the rise!
