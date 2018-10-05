‘GTFO My Porch!’ Watch Lala Milan Hilariously Parody K. Michelle’s Viral Video

Lala Milan Parodies K. Michelle’s Video

Remember that viral video of K. Michelle hilariously booting a twerking teen off her porch that’s racked up 2 MILLION VIEWS?

Well, comedian/actress LaLa Milan has parodied the clip and the results are hilarious.

In addition to racking up likes and laughs on social media, Lala has been added to the cast of BET’s “Boomerang” sequel. Lala will play the character “Tia”, a classically trained dancer who’s “charismatic and wildly unique.”

Congrats to this star on the rise!