Trap Jumpin’: T.I. Hosts Release Party For ‘Dime Trap’ At His Trap Museum In ATL

T.I. Releases Tenth Studio Album ‘Dime Trap’ On Epic Records/Grand Hustle

Thursday, October 4th, T.I. hosted a special listening event to celebrate the release of his tenth studio album ‘Dime Trap’ dropping Friday, October 5th, 2018. The event was held at Tip’s new Trap Museum on Atlanta’s West Side. Guests were greeted by musicians playing string instruments outside the Museum.

The museum features highly impressive exhibits, including a “candy store” which offers Trap Museum and Grand Hustle merchandise, Big Mama’s living room, where guests can see childhood photos of some of their favorite trap artists hanging on the walls, a gun vault, similar to the one that was raided after T.I.’s weapons arrest, a prison cell and paintings and other art installations dedicated to hip-hop greats, including some of our most dearly departed artists like Tupac and Big Doe.

In addition to the release of his new album, Clifford Harris has plenty of other things to celebrate… For example, VH1 announced on Thursday that its new series “T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” will premiere on Monday, October 22nd at 9PM ET/PT. The series features Grammy® Award-winning, multi-platinum artists Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris along with their children Zonnique, Messiah, Domani, Deyjah, King, Major and Heiress.

“T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle” will showcase everything from complicated marriages and young love, to health scares and past baggage, to Tip and Tiny working to keep their family together. Much has changed since they left the airwaves more than a year ago with their wildly successful “T.I. & Tiny’s Family Hustle.” Not only is hip hop’s favorite family back and on their grind, but they are bringing Atlanta’s biggest stars with them including Monica Brown, Antonia “Toya” Wright with her daughter Reginae Carter, and Letoya Luckett. With exciting lives and high stakes careers, this group of loyal friends will support each other as they navigate the complex terrain of juggling family while building their empires.

That’s not all either… Tip also just dropped the video for “Wraith” featuring Yo Gotti. Watch it below:

What did you think?

Check out the ‘Dime Trap’ track list below then hit the flip for more photos from the release party.

Track List:

1) Seasons ft. Sam Hook

2) Laugh At Em

3) Big Ole Drip ft. Jesse Of WatchTheDuck

4) Wraith ft. Yo Gotti

5) The Weekend ft. Young Thug

6) The Amazing Mr. F Up ft. Victoria Monet

7) At Least I Know ft. Anderson .Paak

8) What Can I Say

9) Jefe ft. Meek Mill

10) More & More ft. Jeezy

11) Pray for Me ft. YFN Lucci

12) Lookin Back

13) Light Day

14) You ft. Teyana Taylor

15) Be There ft. London Jae

Stream & Purchase Dime Trap At:

iTunes: http://smarturl.it/DIMETRAP/itunes

Apple Music http://smarturl.it/DIMETRAP/applemusic

Spotify: http://smarturl.it/TheWeekendTI_spotify

Amazon Digital: http://smarturl.it/DIMETRAP/az

Google Play: http://smarturl.it/DIMETRAP/googleplay

Deezer: http://smarturl.it/TheWeekendTI_deezer

Pandora: http://smarturl.it/TheWeekendTI_pandora

Soundcloud: http://smarturl.it/TheWeekendTI_sc

Tidal: http://smarturl.it/TheWeekendTI_tidal

YouTube Music: http://smarturl.it/TheWeekendTI_ytm