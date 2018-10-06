It’s Arguing Time! Best (And Funniest) Peele Obama Handshake Memes

I made the 2018 memes edition. pic.twitter.com/48XjdlDmLO — c (@chuuzus) September 29, 2018

Best Peele Obama Handshake Memes

By now, you’ve seen the hilarious remixes of Key & Peele‘s CLASSIC Obama handshake sketch flooding the internet so you know we had to compile all the best and funniest of the bunch for your weekend cackles.

Cardi B meeting Female Rappers 😂 pic.twitter.com/WIPMf16uU3 — passenger #6 on Nicki hate Train (@Kdcury) September 28, 2018

Peep the best (and funniest) Peele Obama memes on the flip.