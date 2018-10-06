It’s Arguing Time! Best (And Funniest) Peele Obama Handshake Memes
Best Peele Obama Handshake Memes
By now, you’ve seen the hilarious remixes of Key & Peele‘s CLASSIC Obama handshake sketch flooding the internet so you know we had to compile all the best and funniest of the bunch for your weekend cackles.
Peep the best (and funniest) Peele Obama memes on the flip.
View this post on Instagram
I had to do my own version of this before it got too "old" by Internet standards 😂😂 (Swipe Left for the Entire Video) I felt like this is "Dating 2018" in a nutshell for men and women who identify as straight or otherwise. I'm sure I forgot something but all the essentials are there. What do y'all think is missing? Shout out to @jorrypresent @good_vybes_drew and @oraljellis for helping with the last minute tweaks to the list. #dating #datinggoals #dates #datingessentials #datingwoes #datingissues #relationships #relationshipproblems #keyandpeele #memes #dating2018 #anthonyryangrant
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.