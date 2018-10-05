Bae Of The Day: Charmaine’s Continued Glo Up Has Us Super Anxious For Black Ink Crew: Chicago’s Return

Charmaine is bae

It’s always interesting to know what reality TV people are doing when their shows aren’t on the air. It’s like we spend weeks getting very personal views into their lives and then, boom, cold turkey. We miss them sometimes. Like, Charmaine for instance. She’s one of the stars of the entire Black Ink franchise and we want her back, especially when you see how she continues her glo up. She’s looking better by the day, for real. Beyond that, she’s on her grind, too.

Between her show earnings, on air personality gig at 107.5 WGCI, her Apron Line, social influencer checks, speaking engagements and appearance fees, the New Orleans native brings in nearly $1.1 million in income.

She’s investing in herself again as she’s currently working Relevant Systems to launch her AllThingsCharmaine cooking app in January.

She’s also raising awareness of positive body image and discussing the portrayal of Black Women on reality TV as well as her experiences as the token black girl in a majority white private school.

She’s currently shooting season 5 of Black Ink Crew Chicago.