U.S. Marshals Set To Arrest The Game Tonight At Oregon Rap Show (Exclusive)

The Game On The Run After Ignoring $7.1 Million Sex Assault Judgment

The game is up for The Game.

The U.S. Marshals are poised to arrest the West Coast rapper Friday night during a concert, BOSSIP can reveal.

The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, was supposed to appear in federal court Friday in Illinois to answer why he hasn’t turned over his financial information to Priscilla Rainey, who won $7.1 million after suing him for sexually assaulting her while they filmed his reality show “She’s Got Game.”

But when he didn’t turn up, Judge Gary Feinerman lifted a hold on an arrest warrant and ordered the U.S. Marshals to pick him up at his show Friday evening at the Moda Center, according to court docs obtained by BOSSIP.

Rainey has complained that The Game has repeatedly dodged her request for the docs so she can figure out how to begin collecting her multimillion-dollar payout.

However, The Game’s lawyer asked the judge to throw the warrant out “in the interests of justice and equity,” saying that his client provided the financial docs in time for Friday’s hearing.