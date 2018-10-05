Quavo Stops By ‘The Tonight Show’ To Perform A “Lamb Talk”/”Workin’ Me” Medley [Video]

Quavo Performs A Hit Medley For The Fallon Audience

Quavo made his way to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to perform a “Lamb Talk”/”Workin’ Me” medley.

The performance was a real showstopper, including some help from a few beautiful women and an LED Lamborghini that you just have to see to believe….if anyone knows how to talk Lamb talk, its Quavo.

The Migos member just announced that his debut solo album, Quavo Huncho, is going to hit shelves next Friday, October 12.

Check out the performance below.