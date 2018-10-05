Jersey Jailbird: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Sentenced To 8 Months In Prison For Tax Evasion [Video]
Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has really gotten himself into a situation this time.
The former fist pumping reality star has been sentenced to 8 months in a New Jersey prison for tax evasion. Pauly D, JWoww, Ronnie, Vinnie, Snooki and Deena all showed up to see their beloved Guido off.
Mike’s sentencing was originally scheduled for April 25, but his lawyer was able to buy him more time while resubmitting docs as part of his plea deal. Situation’s brother, Marc — who was also indicted at the same time on tax fraud charges — has just been sentenced to 2 years and a $75k fine.
You may recall that back in January, Mike plead guilty to failing to pay his full tax bill on nearly $9 million in earnings made between 2010 and 2012.
Looks like The Sitch will be federally fist-pumping from now on.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.