Jersey Jailbird: Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Sentenced To 8 Months In Prison For Tax Evasion [Video]

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has really gotten himself into a situation this time.

The former fist pumping reality star has been sentenced to 8 months in a New Jersey prison for tax evasion. Pauly D, JWoww, Ronnie, Vinnie, Snooki and Deena all showed up to see their beloved Guido off.

TMZ reports:

Mike’s sentencing was originally scheduled for April 25, but his lawyer was able to buy him more time while resubmitting docs as part of his plea deal. Situation’s brother, Marc — who was also indicted at the same time on tax fraud charges — has just been sentenced to 2 years and a $75k fine.

You may recall that back in January, Mike plead guilty to failing to pay his full tax bill on nearly $9 million in earnings made between 2010 and 2012.

Looks like The Sitch will be federally fist-pumping from now on.