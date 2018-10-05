SMH: 25-Year-Old Irish Man Charged With Raping 2-Week-Old Infant, Baby Left In Serious Condition

Irish Man Appears In Court, Charged With Raping Newborn Infant

A two-week-old baby was in a serious condition today after allegedly being raped in Belfast and the main suspect is a 25-year-old male!

Minimal facts are floating around about this crime that took place in Northern Ireland, but it’s sad. According to Daily Mail UK, the unidentified child is in intensive care at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, just two weeks after being born. A 25-year-old unnamed man has been charged with rape and grievous bodily harm with intent. Reportedly, the man appeared at Armagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, and the infant is said to be from the seaside village of Annalong in County Down.

No bail application was made by the defendant’s lawyer. He was remanded into custody at Maghaberry prison and is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court next Wednesday morning, October 10 according to Belfast Live.