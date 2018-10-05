LaquanMcDonald: Officer Jason Van Dyke Convicted Of Second-Degree Murder

Officer Jason Van Dyke Guilty In Laquan McDonald Shooting

Disgraced Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke has been found guilty in shooting of Laquan McDonald.

A jury found Jason Van Dyke GUILTY today, October 5, of second-degree murder and GUILTY on all 16 counts of aggravated battery with a weapon, 1 count for each shot.

He was found not guilty however of police misconduct.

Judge Gaughan ordered Van Dyke taken into custody after his conviction for second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery.

Van Dyke was immediately escorted out of the courtroom by the sheriff’s deputies.

The Chicago Police department has been on edge ahead of the verdict and promised to “safeguard neighborhoods.”

This afternoon and evening, thousands of #ChicagoPolice officers are at the ready to safeguard neighborhoods and defend the rights of peaceful demonstrations. As always any and all criminal activity that jeopardizes the safety of the people of Chicago will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/dkMMFKJrfx — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 5, 2018

In October 2014 Van Dyke shot 17-year-old Laquan 16 times. He continued to shoot at McDonald for 12.5 seconds after he was already on the ground.

He also told officials that he shot McDonald after he raised a knife in a menacing manner. Dashcam footage showed that that was untrue.

A moment of elation outside City Hall as the Jason Van Dyke verdict is announced pic.twitter.com/sEtheeXbrx — Sam Charles (@samjcharles) October 5, 2018

Are you surprised that Van Dyke was convicted??? Mind you, this is the first conviction of a Chicago police officer in 50 years.