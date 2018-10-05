She’s Back! Justine Skye’s New Single “Build” Is Every Woman’s Mood These Days

Everyone’s favorite Purple unicorn is finally back with some new heat!

Justine Skye‘s new single “Build”, featuring Arin Ray, shows a whole new grown and sexy side of the songstress that fans have been dying to hear. She said of the new track,

How many times have you sat there and wished you could build a person who is ideal for you—or what you think is ideal in your head? At the conclusion of the song, I realize you can’t build the perfect person, because there is no perfect person. What you have to do is make sure you’re perfect for yourself.

“Build” paves the way for her forthcoming EP, Fall For It, set to drop this year. We haven’t heard much from Justine since she dropped her debut album Ultraviolet back in January, so this should be a treat.

Check it out below: