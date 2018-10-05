Salt-N-Pepa Play Truth Or Dare Jenga

Salt-N-Pepa was recently in Las Vegas to announce I LOVE THE ‘90S – THE LAS VEGAS SHOW, which will open in Friday, Oct. 12 at Paris Las Vegas. While here, Salt, Pepa and Spinderella played Truth or Dare Jenga.

I LOVE THE ’90s – THE VEGAS SHOW is produced by UD Factory in partnership with Universal Attractions Agency (UAA) and Salt-N-Pepa. The show will perform select evenings at 9 p.m. beginning Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Ticket prices start at $69.99, plus applicable taxes and fees, and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com.