SMH: Mystikal’s Request To Reduce $3 Million Bond Gets Denied By Judge
Mystikal Gets Denied After Requesting A Lower Bail
It really doesn’t look like Mystikal will be getting out of jail any time soon.
A judge recently denied his request to have his bail reduced from a whopping $3 million down to $500,000, so as of now, it looks like the rapper will be forced to await his trial on rape and kidnapping charges in a Louisiana jail.
According to reports from KSLA, Mystikal appeared before Caddo Parish Judge Romana Emanuel on Friday (October 5) in an effort to request that his bond be reduced by a third. The judge took no time to hesitate and readily denied the rapper’s request. Up until the present day, Mystikal has been awaiting trial for the last year at Caddo Correctional facility on charges that stem from an alleged assault, which is said to have taken place in October of 2016 at a casino in Shreveport, Louisiana.
In the past, Mystikal has plead not guilty to the charges of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. The unnamed woman in question has accused both Mystikal, born Michael Tyler Henry, and another man by the name of Averweone Darnell Holman, of raping her. Holman faces the same exact charges as Henry.
But that’s not all as far as this case is concerned. It looks like there might have been some interference with the case from a third individual. A woman named Tenichia Monieck Wafford has also been charged in this case for obstruction of justice in relation to the alleged assault after reportedly trying to convince the woman to retract her story about Mystikal and Holman.
Though things aren’t looking great for Mystikal, his move last year to secure attorney Timothy Yazbek to take on his case means he’s in good hands. The rapper is due back in court again on October 25 for his next hearing.
