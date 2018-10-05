SMH: Mystikal’s Request To Reduce $3 Million Bond Gets Denied By Judge

Mystikal Gets Denied After Requesting A Lower Bail

It really doesn’t look like Mystikal will be getting out of jail any time soon.

A judge recently denied his request to have his bail reduced from a whopping $3 million down to $500,000, so as of now, it looks like the rapper will be forced to await his trial on rape and kidnapping charges in a Louisiana jail.

According to reports from KSLA, Mystikal appeared before Caddo Parish Judge Romana Emanuel on Friday (October 5) in an effort to request that his bond be reduced by a third. The judge took no time to hesitate and readily denied the rapper’s request. Up until the present day, Mystikal has been awaiting trial for the last year at Caddo Correctional facility on charges that stem from an alleged assault, which is said to have taken place in October of 2016 at a casino in Shreveport, Louisiana.