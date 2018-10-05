Show Time! Mashonda, Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Collectively Gush Over Their Blissfully Blended Family

Mashonda, Alicia Keys & Swizz Beatz Talk “Blend”

Mashonda Tifrere is in a SUPER positive place with her ex-husband and his wife. Mashonda whose been cordial and even vacationing with Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, is apparently fully supported by the couple who are part of her blended family.

As previously reported Mashonda’s released a book called “Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family” that includes a foreword by Alicia and a chapter by Swizz. The book offers advice on co-parenting for your child’s sake.

Mashonda was profiled by PEOPLE about the book and told the publication that she now regrets publicly speaking out on Alicia and Swizz’s alleged affair (both of them deny cheating) and says she was fueled by “ego” and a need for “validation.”

She’s since moved aaaaaall the way on through group therapy with the couple and mediation—but admits writing the book was still painful.

“I had to reopen wounds,” she says. “Many weeks I’d drop my son off at school, come home, hibernate, write and cry.”

She also added that while it took years, their blissfully blended family was well worth it.

“It took two years into our blending to make it happen, but when we did it was like turning the light on,” Tifrere says. “We realized we could minimize the impact on our children by reducing the conflict we had with one another. There were never any big blowouts. There were times when we didn’t fully agree, but we were all comfortable just letting it go.”

Alicia’s been helping Mashonda promo the book and even posted a video of herself, Swizz and her “golden girl” Mashonda looking happy and hopeful about the project.

Wow, these three are definitely CLOSE! Would you be mature enough to be friends with your ex-husband’s new wife?

What do YOU think about their blissfully blended family?!