Doin’ G.O.O.D.? Kanye West Gives $100 And Free Yeezys To Homeless Chicago Man [Video]

Kanye West Gives Homeless Man Money And Yeezys

This better have come from the bottom of whatever heart Kanye West has left because this kinda smells like a Kardashian-esque publicity stunt…

According to TMZ, Kanye West was seen leaving from a dentist visit when he was approached by a man who is said to be homeless and offered to help him by giving him $100 and a promise to send him some Yeezy sneakers.

Kanye klaims he wants to help the kommunity. It’s gonna take a hell of a lot more than Yeezys and Benjis to do that.