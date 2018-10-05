Doin’ G.O.O.D.? Kanye West Gives $100 And Free Yeezys To Homeless Chicago Man [Video]

Image via (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)
KANYE WEST

Kanye West Gives Homeless Man Money And Yeezys

This better have come from the bottom of whatever heart Kanye West has left because this kinda smells like a Kardashian-esque publicity stunt…

According to TMZ, Kanye West was seen leaving from a dentist visit when he was approached by a man who is said to be homeless and offered to help him by giving him $100 and a promise to send him some Yeezy sneakers.

Kanye klaims he wants to help the kommunity. It’s gonna take a hell of a lot more than Yeezys and Benjis to do that.

