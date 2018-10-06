They Buggin’: LaCroix Accused Of Using Artificial Flavors Like Cockroach Insecticides In It’s Water

La Croix Accused Of Using Artificial Flavors And Insecticides

According to USA Today a lawsuit was recently filed against LaCroix’s parent company alleging the sparkling water famously advertised as including “all natural” ingredients includes an ingredient used in cockroach insecticide in addition to other artificial ingredients.

Beaumont Costales filed the suit on behalf of a female customer Lenora Rice, and claims testing revealed the alleged synthetic ingredients. “LaCroix in fact contains ingredients that have been identified by the Food and Drug Administration as synthetic…These chemicals include limonene, which can cause kidney toxicity and tumors; linalool propionate, which is used to treat cancer; and linalool, which is used in cockroach insecticide.

“The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers “natural” on a food label to be truthful and non-misleading when ‘nothing artificial or synthetic (including all color additives regardless of source) has been included in, or has been added,’” National Beverage Corp. said in a statement earlier this week while denying the allegations and claims all ingredients in LaCroix sparkling waters are all 100 percent natural.