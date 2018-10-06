Cut The Check: Nicki Minaj Reportedly Slapped With $74,000 Lawsuit By Former Stylist

Nicki Minaj Slapped With $74,000 Lawsuit By Former Stylist

According to TMZ , Nicki Minaj is being slapped with a pretty hefty lawsuit from a French stylist named Maher Jridi who is accusing the rapper of allegedly refusing to return clothing she received from him in a timely fashion.

Because Nicki didn’t allegedly return the items, Jridi was sued for $74,000 by the wardrobe company that provided him with the outfits for Nicki. Now, Jridi is suing Minaj to cover the losses. Jridi worked with Nicki Minaj in 2017 as her stylist for Paris Fashion Week, proving her with serval looks and outfits for different events. However, Minaj allegedly didn’t return any of the clothes Jridi rented and let her use.

In addition to the $74,000 in damages he is citing that he had “emotional strain” because of the situation.