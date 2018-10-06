To Protect & Serve…Dat A** : Houston Cop Caught Snapping A Booty Pic Of A Thick Woman At Drake & Migos Concert [Video]

Houston Cop Busted For Snapping Booty Pics At Concert

A Houston cop working the Drake and Migos concert got caught in the act of snapping a cell phone pic of a woman’s ass.Unbeknownst to the officer, another concertgoer was recording him the whole time during the concert at Houston’s Toyota Center.

Houston PD is already taking action by launching an internal investigation. “The actions depicted on the video are not consistent with the expectations we have for our personnel.”