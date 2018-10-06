Pure Comedy: Travis Scott Is Surprisingly Good At Guessing Jamba Juice Flavors [Video]

You Can’t Stump Travis Scott In A Jamba Juice Taste Test

Travis Scott is making his first appearance as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live this weekend, so in preparation for his highly-anticipated performances, it was a no-brainer that the rapper had to stop by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

If you’re a fan of Travis Scott–or even if you’re not and you’ve just listened to the radio at all within the last couple months–you’re familiar with his track “Sicko Mode.” On the song, the Houston rapper has some lines about Jamba Juice which Fallon brought attention to during the interview.

Here are the lyrics in question:

“Now it’s 4 AM and I’m back up poppin’ with the crew

I just landed in, Chase B mix this pop like Jamba Juice

Different colored chains, think my jeweler really sellin’ fruits”

Travis admits that his girl Kylie Jenner is a huge fan of the smoothie giant, and turned him onto their drinks once they got together. Here’s where the fun comes in: Jimmy suggests that since Scott claims to be such a big fan of the drinks, they should do a taste test to see how well he really knows them–to which Travis obliges.

The host places 3 cups on the table all numbered from 1 to 3. One-by-one, he passes Travis the drinks for him to identify without knowing what’s actually in them. If you didn’t expect the rapper to be good at identifying unknown Jamba Juice flavors, you’re in for a huge surprise. And when the show ups the ante with two separate juice flavors mixed into one concoction, you’ll be even more caught off guard.

Travis also teases earlier on in his interview that he may or may not be involved in a couple sketches during his Saturday Night Live stint this weekend, and if this video is any indication, it’s going to be a great time.