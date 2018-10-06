Janelle Monáe Takes On Role In Disney’s ‘Lady and the Tramp’ Alongside Rumored Boo Tessa Thompson

Janelle Monáe Joins Tessa Thompson On The Cast Of Lady and the Tramp

Janelle Monáe is reportedly joining the cast of Disney’s Lady and the Tramp reboot, according to Deadline. The musician will be starring in the film alongside side her best friend and rumored boo Tessa Thompson, along with some help with Justin Theroux.

The classic animated love story about two adorable pups is alreadymore than 60 years old, so a remake is most definitely in order. In this reboot of the 1955 classic, Monáe is set to voice the role of Peg, the quirky friend of Lady, who is going to be voiced by Thompson. Theroux will play the role of Tramp. Along with the aforementioned starts, the movie will also include voice acting by Thomas Mann, Kiersey Clemons, Benedict Wong, Ashley Jensen, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

Instead of the film getting a standard, major theatrical release, this movie is going to head straight to your computer screen via Disney’s new streaming service that is expected to launch sometime in 2019.

Before this news dropped, 2018 was already a huge year for Monáe due to the release of her third studio album Dirty Computer back in April. The Kansas City native has also proven her acting chops within the past few years, starring in award-winning films like Moonlight and Hidden Figures. She’s got some more roles in a vault, too, and stars in the forthcoming movie Welcome to Marwen alongside Steve Carell, along with signing up for roles in Harriet and the in STX animation Ugly Dolls.

Monáe’s close relationship with Tessa Thompson has fueled endless rumors that the two more than just friends, so reports that these two are now starring in this film together definitely add more fuel to the fire. While neither confirmed or denied the whispers about their relationship, both have been open in revealing that they’re queer.

Are you excited to see this reboot once it comes out next year?